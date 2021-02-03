Editor’s Note – A Comment on the Integrity of Fox

Stephan: Tonight as I was preparing dinner I was listening to MSNBC cover the funeral of officer Brian Sicknick who was killed by the Trumpian insurrectionists on 6 January. Lawrence O'Donnell, who had worked for years as a Senate staffer almost broke up as he reported on what we were seeing as President and Dr. Biden come to honor the fallen officer. My wife came into the kitchen and said, "How do you think Fox is reporting this?" So we changed the channel to Fox, and they weren't covering it at all. Lou Dobbs, whom I find a particularly odious propagandist was whining about how the Senate Republicans were not being aggressive enough in stopping Trump's impeachment trial. Not a word or a single image covered the ceremony in the Capitol -- only the third time in history such a thing has ever happened.