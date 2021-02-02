Editor’s Note – The Evidence Is In And Very Clear

Stephan: In today's edition, I have chosen to run only a single story. I do this because I think it is very important that every American, and certainly all my readers, read this report, and absorb what it is saying. We came within a hairsbreadth of losing our democracy. I don't think that has fully sunk in for many yet, and it needs to if we are ever to find our way out of the darkness of the Trump years. Please read this, and pass it on to your friends and family. It is going to take the collective intention of all of us to get what needs to be done accomplished.