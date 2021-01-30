State Republican parties are lurching even farther rightward after failure of violent coup

Stephan: In a way, Trump has done the country a service. His myriad faults just as climate change is altering the earth have brought the country into a confrontation with all its weaknesses. He is no longer in power but the cancers he and his administration revealed challenge us to decide who we are as individuals, who we are as a culture. Trumpism is far from over and it is going to be up to each of us to create the wellbeing that is our only stable future.

Proud Boys members at a pro-Confederate demonstration . Credit: Anthony Crider

The attempted Republican coup against our democracy is not over. It is changing form, now that Joe Biden has been formally sworn in as the nation’s new president, but not abating. State Republican parties, in particular, are continuing to aggressively embrace the hoaxes, conspiracy theories and cult notions justifying the attempted violent insurrection to reinstall Donald Trump as an illegitimate leader. They are also retaliating against those Republicans who refused to abet those efforts.

Long a extremist hub, the Arizona Republican Party has been moving the swiftest to dole out consequences to anti-fascist Republicans. The party voted yesterday to censure Cindy McCain, Gov. Doug Ducey and ex-Sen. Jeff Flake, while reelecting far-right crackpot Kelli Ward as their state party leader. (All three censured Arizonans attended Joe Biden’s inauguration just days before in a show of support for our continuing democracy, which may or may not be coincidental.)

Ducey was condemned for his imposition of pandemic-battling restrictions, as the party continues its obsessions with anti-science, anti-book-learning contrarianism even as […]