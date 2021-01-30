America’s COVID response ranks among WORST in world: US comes 94th place (out of 98) and just above IRAN in shocking new study

Stephan: What amazes me is that the Trump community and the Congressional Republicans don't seem to understand, or may it's just that they don't care, that as a result of the incompetence of Trump and the orcs who served him at minimum tens of thousands of men, women, and children died. They seem to have no interest in holding any of them accountable for this mass death, just as they have no interest in holding any of the planners and instigators of the 6th January insurrection accountable. I find it unbelievable.

The US was ranked 94th out of 98 countries according to the Lowry Institute

New Zealand was ranked as the world’s most effective handler, with 25 deaths

The worst performing country was Brazil, with more than 8.9million infections

Donald Trump was criticized for his slow reaction and dismissal of the virus

The US has had the fifth worst response to the Covid pandemic in the world, a think tank has claimed.

The Lowy Institute ranked nearly 100 countries on their management of the global crisis after their hundredth confirmed case.

The US came 94th out of 98, followed only by Iran, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil in last place in the study by the Lowy Institute.

To date, the US has recorded 25.6million cases and 429,125 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute.

Both figures are the highest of any country in the world, with India registering the next highest total infections with 10.7million, and Brazil the second most deaths with 220,000. Measured per million, the US has the eighth highest death toll in the world.

New Zealand was ranked as the world’s most effective handler, recording only 25 deaths […]