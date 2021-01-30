America’s COVID response ranks among WORST in world: US comes 94th place (out of 98) and just above IRAN in shocking new study

- The US was ranked 94th out of 98 countries according to the Lowry Institute
- New Zealand was ranked as the world’s most effective handler, with 25 deaths
- The worst performing country was Brazil, with more than 8.9million infections
- Donald Trump was criticized for his slow reaction and dismissal of the virus
The US has had the fifth worst response to the Covid pandemic in the world, a think tank has claimed.
The Lowy Institute ranked nearly 100 countries on their management of the global crisis after their hundredth confirmed case.
The US came 94th out of 98, followed only by Iran, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil in last place in the study by the Lowy Institute.
To date, the US has recorded 25.6million cases and 429,125 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute.
Both figures are the highest of any country in the world, with India registering the next highest total infections with 10.7million, and Brazil the second most deaths with 220,000. Measured per million, the US has the eighth highest death toll in the world.
New Zealand was ranked as the world’s most effective handler, recording only 25 deaths […]
That comparison is a poor one: apples and oranges. USA was between administrations that was a handicap due the previous cabinet.
I wish I lived in New Zealand. I feel afraid of just leaving my home at this point; we have so many ignorant republicans who walk into stores with no masks even though a sign is posted on the front door which says no one is allowed in the store without a mask, and the stores I go to even will give you a mask if you do not have one.