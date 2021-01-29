As Biden vows monumental action on climate change, a fight with the fossil fuel industry has only begun

Stephan: For the last four years Trump did everything he could to keep the carbon industries alive. Now Biden has the reins and it is a whole new day, as I described in today's lede story. However, that doesn't mean the carbon corporations are going to go easily into history. They will not and the Republican Party which heavily depends on carbon corporate money will try to protect those industries as much as they can. And here is that story.

Joe Biden had long promised to become the climate president, and on Wednesday he detailed far-ranging plans to shift the U.S. away from fossil fuels, create millions of jobs in renewable energy, and conserve vast swaths of public lands and water.

“This is not a time for small measures,” Biden said at the White House, adding that the nation had already wasted precious years as it delayed in dealing with the climate crisis.

But as he detailed his plans, the gas, oil and coal industries were already mobilizing on all fronts. From an oil patch in Alaska to state capitals to the halls of Congress, the industries and their allies are aiming to slow Biden’s unprecedented push for climate action and keep profits from fossil fuels flowing. Republican attorneys general from six states wrote to the new president, warning him not to overstep his authority. GOP lawmakers attacked his executive orders as “job killers.” And the petroleum industry revived television ads promoting drilling on federal lands.

Industry executives expressed dismay at the scope, speed and direction in which Biden is heading, saying he is going much further than President Barack Obama ever did, while environmentalists said the danger that Earth faces […]