No action taken against Republican who indicated support for executing Pelosi

Stephan: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a representative of the new Republican Party, no longer a party of conservative economics, limited government, and now a White supremacy, anti-democracy, christofascist party. Start with this. How could the people of Georgia have elected someone like this? Then look at the Republican House members and ask, how is it possible that her party colleagues find someone like this acceptable to serve with them. I think those of us who care about societal wellbeing must acknowledge that a large segment of Americans no longer support democracy, and are actively aligned with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene. That means we must vote at every opportunity, and support those who make wellbeing their priority.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of Donald Trump on 13 January 2021. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives took no immediate action against Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia congresswoman was revealed to have indicated support for executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.Biden signals radical shift from Trump era with executive orders on climate changeRead more

On Wednesday morning, the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, had said only that he “planned to have a conversation” with Greene.

The congresswoman’s committee assignments have not yet been announced. Greene has said she will sit on the education panel.

On Tuesday, CNN reported actions by Greene on social media in 2018 and 2019. In one, she “liked” a comment on a discussion of how to remove Pelosi, the House Speaker, which said “a bullet to the head would be quicker”.

Greene also liked comments about executing FBI agents for being part of the “Deep State”. That conspiracy theory holds that bureaucrats and intelligence agents worked to thwart Donald Trump. A key propagator, the […]