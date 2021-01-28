How Fox News is now defending QAnon

Stephan: I was listening to Fox the other night and was amazed that the Fox disinformation operation has apparently decided to go straight out racist and to support QAnon. I take this as a calculated move based on their sense that the most profit is to be made by catering to the White racist christofascist demographic. That means that Trump may be gone, but Trumpism is alive and well, and those of us who care about social wellbeing need to understand that we face a community that is not fact-based and, therefore discussing anything with them is going to be entirely an exchange of emotions, not actual reality.

Fox propagandist Laura Ingraham

Supporters of the far-right QAnon conspiracy cult were among the extremists who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, inspiring national security experts to voice concerns about QAnon possibly making inroads in the military and law enforcement. But some pundits at Fox News, including Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, don’t view QAnon as a threat and are now defending the movement by equating criticism of QAnon with attacks on free speech.

Carlson, during one of his angry rants on Tuesday night, mocked the idea that QAnon is dangerous.

“The real threat is a forbidden idea,” Carlson said mockingly. “It’s something called QAnon.”

Carlson went on to show a collage of cable news clips describing QAnon’s extremism before suggesting that those attacking QAnon are promoting “tyranny.”

“No democratic government can ever tell you what to think,” Carlson told viewers. “Your mind belongs to you. It is yours and yours alone.”

This was a non-sequitur. The clips he had showed included media figures sharing fears and concerns about the belief system, not a call for the government to […]