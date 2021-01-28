Explosive new book claims the KGB began grooming ‘young and vain’ Donald Trump 40 years ago by saving him from financial ruin and turned him into a Russian asset who gave Putin ‘everything he wanted’ as president

- American Kompromat How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery by Craig Unger is out January 26
- The author claims Trump’s association with Russia began in 1976 when he decided to make his move from developing real estate in Queens to Manhattan
- Trump was rescued multiple times from multiple bankruptcies by boatloads of Russian cash laundered through his real estate in the 1980s and 1990s
- When Trump became President, it was time to pay the piper and Trump gave Putin everything he wanted, Unger writes
- The author claims Trump was connected to Russians through friend Jeffrey Epstein, who was supplying the Russians and Silicon Valley with underage girls
- Trump also appealed to the KGB because he was ‘vain, narcissistic, highly susceptible to flattery and greedy,’ the author writes
- The author interviewed high-level sources, Soviets who defected, former CIA officers, FBI counter-intelligent agents, lawyers and more for the book
A old classmate of mine from my Ph.D. student years at Berkeley, and who focused on the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, has continued to be deeply involved in studying this region. When I notified him of this book and asked him his opinion, he repled:
“I’m as sure as I can be, based on open sources, that he is a Russian asset (not an agent). He thinks he works for himself, but he’s afraid of what Putin’s regime has, can and could demand he do because of what he owes them. He does not want anyone else to know how far he is compromised.”
Back before the 2016 election I also analyzed Trump’s relation to Russia, and if this book is accurate, I think I hit the nail on the head.
https://www.dizerega.com/2016/11/02/why-would-russia-want-trump-to-win-and-why-would-trump-go-long-with-it/