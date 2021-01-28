Biden’s Initial Batch Of Executive Actions Is Popular

Stephan: I want to start today's edition of SR, with the good news that is pouring out of the Biden administration, and then let you compare that with what is still going on with Trumperism.

The slew of executive actions that President Biden started off his presidency with are popular with the public, according to two recent polls.

In his first week in office, Biden announced at least 33 new policies that he will implement through the executive branch, according to a count from CNN. Polls conducted by Morning Consult and Ipsos since Biden’s first day in office have assessed public opinion on 14 of these policies. In all cases, more of those polled favor the policies than oppose them, and a majority support nearly every policy.

And while polls haven’t been released to specifically ask about Biden’s executive order to reverse the ban on transgender people serving in the military, previous surveys suggest that move will also likely be popular with the public.

The popularity of these policies is notable for a few reasons. First, Biden’s emphasis on trying to unify the country in his inaugural address has created a debate in political circles about exactly what constitutes “unity.” These early executive orders meet one definition — adopting policies that a clear majority of Americans support, which necessitates that at least some Republicans back […]