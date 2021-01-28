A former insider explains how the senate became a threat to American democracy

Stephan: When I saw the vote in which 45 Republican senators voted to say that they believed Trump should face no trial in the Senate, I realized that Trump may be gone but Trumpism is not and that there has been a fundamental change in the Republican Party. Most of the Republican Senators no longer support democracy and a system of governance based on the law and accountability, and about 25% of the American population is okay with that. We are getting wonderful good news from the Biden administration, but I want to make sure my readers do not think this fight for America is over.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a man who has surrendered his integrity to try and retain power. Credit: C-Span

President Joe Biden has promised swift action on the pandemic, the economic crisis and more, but much of his agenda hinges on whether he can get enough support in the Senate, where an unprecedented number of bills in recent years has required a 60-vote supermajority in order to overcome filibusters. Many progressives and civil rights groups have urged Democratic leaders to kill the filibuster, warning that if they don’t, Senate Republicans will obstruct Biden’s plans just as they did with the Obama administration. Former Senate aide Adam Jentleson, author of the new book “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” says the filibuster has historically been used to stop racial progress and thwart majority opinion. “The framers … did not want the filibuster to exist,” he says. “When they created the Senate, it was an institution that had no filibuster power. It was designed to be a majority-rule body.

