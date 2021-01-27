President Biden Will Make Entire 645,000 Federal Vehicle Fleet Electric

Stephan: More good news from President Biden; it is so refreshing so antipodal to Trumpian corruption. Finally, we have an administration that understands we must exit the carbon era.

Pres. Biden: "The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we're going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers."https://t.co/figJbDMrpt pic.twitter.com/racgwk9VGw — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 25, 2021

President Joe Biden has just announced that he will replace the entire US federal fleet with electric vehicles made in the US.

The US federal fleet consists of over 645,000 vehicles, according to the latest Federal Fleet Report. This includes 245k civilian vehicles, 173k military vehicles, and 225k post office vehicles.

Biden talked a lot about American-made electric vehicles during the campaign, so an announcement to this effect is not unexpected, but campaign promises do not always translate to real action.

We do not have a timeline for replacement, merely a commitment so far. No specifics of this plan have yet been released.

Some federal vehicles may avoid replacement in the short term – it would be a significant cost to retire certain vehicles early, and some specialized vehicles will undoubtedly require more development before they’re ready to be electrified. But mass usage of electric vehicles should bring significant cost savings in fuel and maintenance for the […]