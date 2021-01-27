Biden signs order overturning Trump’s transgender military ban

Stephan: From 1971 to 1975 I was the Special Assistant for Research and Analysis to the Chief of Naval Operations, under first Admiral Elmo Zumwalt and, then, Admiral James Holloway, and part of the small team that transformed the American military from a racist, male dominant, elitist conscription military, the armed forces of the Viet Nam War, into an egalitarian all-volunteer meritocracy, the military of today. Donald Trump was a vile throwback who tried to restructure the military and revert to an earlier age. President Biden to his great credit is erasing Trump's policies and restoring fairness and meritocracy.

President Biden

President Biden signed an executive order on Monday overturning the Trump administration’s ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.

Why it matters: The ban, which allowed the military to bar openly transgender recruits and discharge people for not living as their sex assigned at birth, affected up to 15,000 service members, according to tallies from the National Center for Transgender Equality and Transgender American Veterans Association.

A 2016 RAND Corporation study estimated that the number of active-duty transgender troops could range from 2,000 to 11,000, but stressed that the true number could vary based on self-reporting.

“Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force,” the White House said in a statement. “Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”

Where it stands: Biden ordered military records to be correctedif service members were discharged or denied reenlistment or continued service due to their gender identity.

