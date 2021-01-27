Amsterdam Is Embracing a Radical New Economic Theory to Help Save the Environment. Could It Also Replace Capitalism?

Stephan: Let me be clear from the get go. I have nothing against profit or entrepreneurship. What I do object to is vampire capitalism where profit is the only social priority. It is destroying the balance of earth's matrix of life, and the culture of the United States. The evidence for this is clear and unequivocal. Period. Full stop. The Dutch, like the Nordic countries, and New Zealand, are moving in a different direction; a direction that makes wellbeing the first priority. And I say Bravo! to all of them.

Illustration by Chris Dent for TIME

One evening in December, after a long day working from home, Jennifer Drouin, 30, headed out to buy groceries in central Amsterdam. Once inside, she noticed new price tags. The label by the zucchini said they cost a little more than normal: 6¢ extra per kilo for their carbon footprint, 5¢ for the toll the farming takes on the land, and 4¢ to fairly pay workers. “There are all these extra costs to our daily life that normally no one would pay for, or even be aware of,” she says.

The so-called true-price initiative, operating in the store since late 2020, is one of dozens of schemes that Amsterdammers have introduced in recent months as they reassess the impact of the existing economic system. By some accounts, that system, capitalism, has its origins just a mile from the grocery store. In 1602, in a house on a narrow alley, a merchant began selling shares in the nascent Dutch East India Company. In doing so, he paved the way for the creation of the […]