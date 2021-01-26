How many early human species existed on Earth?

Stephan: Did you ever wonder where racism came from? Genetically all humans are 99% the same. So why is racism so programmed into so many cultures? It is my view that racism arises from the fact that for thousands of years, far longer than our recorded history, there were multiple hominid species living at the same time. When you came over a hill and saw people on the hill across the river, how would you know whether they were one of yours or one of theirs? Should you embrace them or be afraid of them? Skin tone, facial features? After thousands of years "the other" just got programmed in. But that doesn't mean we cannot reprogram ourselves. I think our future depends on doing that.

An Australopithecus skull

Credit: Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty

We Homo sapiens didn’t used to be alone. Long ago, there was a lot more human diversity; Homo sapiens lived alongside an estimated eight now-extinct species of human about 300,000 years ago. As recently as 15,000 years ago, we were sharing caves with another human species known as the Denisovans. And fossilized remains indicate an even higher number of early human species once populated Earth before our species came along.

“We have one human species right now, and historically, that’s really weird,” said Nick Longrich, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. “Not that far back, we weren’t that special, but now we’re the only ones left.”

So, how many early human species were there?

When it comes to figuring out exactly how many distinct species of humans existed, it gets complicated pretty quickly, especially because researchers keep unearthing new fossils that end up being totally separate and previously unknown species.

“The number is mounting, and it’ll vary depending on whom you talk to,” said John Stewart, an evolutionary paleoecologist at Bournemouth University in the United […]