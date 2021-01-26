Biden Orders on Food Aid Heralded as ‘Most Significant Anti-Hunger Actions in Modern Times’

Stephan: This is excellent news. Over the past four years, I have found the recurring reports of hunger, particularly child hunger, in the United States to be monstrous. The richest nation in the world and one in eight people report that in the last year they have had inadequate food. Meanwhile, billionaires are growing richer literally by the minute; it's obscene. Good for President Biden.

New Yorkers in need receive free produce, dry goods, and meat at a Food Bank for New York City distribution event at the Barclays Center on July 30, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Scott Heins/Getty

Social justice organizations and Democratic lawmakers on Friday welcomed President Joe Biden’s expected executive actions boosting federal food aid as part of a broader and immediate coronavirus relief effort.

“As someone who has relied on food stamps and works in Congress to make sure we continue to fund SNAP benefits, I’m grateful the president is taking steps to make sure struggling families and workers can put food on the table during this pandemic,” tweeted Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), Biden’s pick to lead the Interior Department.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, has faced surging demand in the economic fallout triggered by the pandemic.

The White House, in a statement, framed the actions as components of “equitable emergency economic relief” that would “help Americans persevere through the pandemic.”

More specifically, as CNN reported:

The first of Friday’s executive orders calls for the Department of Agriculture to consider enhancing Pandemic-EBT benefits […]