Republican says ‘classified briefings’ revealed that the Capitol riot was ‘much worse than people realized’

Stephan: As time goes on I think historians are going to realize how very close we came to a crisis from which we might not have recovered. Suppose, for instance, the Trumpers had captured Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi and held them hostage for several days and then killed them. They came very close to doing so. Read this report and think about what might have been. Even a Republican representative like John Katko recognizes this.
Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the first Republican lawmaker to publicly support efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump, is speaking out about the deadly Capitol riots that erupted on Jan. 6 as lawmakers worked to complete the Electoral College certification.