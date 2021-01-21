Thursday, January 21st, 2021
Editor’s Note – A New Day Dawns
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: I woke up very early this morning to see Trump depart, and Biden and Harris be inaugurated, and when it was over I felt an existential shift had taken place. My country was awakening from a long and debilitating illness and light was suddenly streaming through the window looking out into our future. Integrity, compassion, science, and fact-based governance have returned to the United States government. Before evening had come Joe Biden has reinstated America in the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate Accord, and ended the virulent and nasty racism of Trump's immigration and internal policies. Particularly, Biden directed that the mothers and fathers who had been separated from their children must be reunited with them. Biden has set the tone, and now each of us, no matter who we are, where we are, regardless of our race, gender, income, or education, has been called to resonate with that tone and do everything we can in every decision we make each day through those choices to foster wellbeing in our society. I am an experimentalist, a historian, and a futurist, and for over half a century I have studied the nature of consciousness and how it operates in both individuals and societies. The main thing those decades of research have taught me is that all life is interconnected and interdependent and that when fostering wellbeing is the priority all the beings of the earth do better, feel better, are happier, and safer.
Thank you for that beautiful commentary on the shift that took place yesterday. I felt it too. I had the best night’s sleep I’ve had in over four years! I saw Joe Biden’s astrology chart for the first time last week. I thought, wow he is a healer much more than a politician. Maybe he is the perfect person to help heal our country. Let peace, truth and kindness prevail and may we heal and save our beautiful planet.
Gratitude sings through me also!!
Thank you, Steven, for your contribution with this newsletter. I count on it.
Amen!!!
Tears came to my eyes several times on Wednesday as I watch all that transpired. Over the last four years I have become something of fan of NYT’s David Brooks. In the last paragraph of today’s opinion column he sums up my feelings; “I was shocked by how moved I was by the Biden inaugural. We’ve been through an emotional hailstorm over four years. Suddenly the sky has cleared. It’s possible American may emerge from this trauma more transformed than we can imagine.”