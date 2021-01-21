Editor’s Note – A New Day Dawns

Stephan: I woke up very early this morning to see Trump depart, and Biden and Harris be inaugurated, and when it was over I felt an existential shift had taken place. My country was awakening from a long and debilitating illness and light was suddenly streaming through the window looking out into our future. Integrity, compassion, science, and fact-based governance have returned to the United States government. Before evening had come Joe Biden has reinstated America in the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate Accord, and ended the virulent and nasty racism of Trump's immigration and internal policies. Particularly, Biden directed that the mothers and fathers who had been separated from their children must be reunited with them. Biden has set the tone, and now each of us, no matter who we are, where we are, regardless of our race, gender, income, or education, has been called to resonate with that tone and do everything we can in every decision we make each day through those choices to foster wellbeing in our society. I am an experimentalist, a historian, and a futurist, and for over half a century I have studied the nature of consciousness and how it operates in both individuals and societies. The main thing those decades of research have taught me is that all life is interconnected and interdependent and that when fostering wellbeing is the priority all the beings of the earth do better, feel better, are happier, and safer.