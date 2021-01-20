Biden’s daughter Ashley on not having traditional hand-off at White House on Inauguration Day: ‘I think we’re all OK with it’

Stephan: The Trumps are so vulgar, and so lacking in courtesy that for the first time in 150 years a president and his family have chosen to leave office by slinking away like thieves in the night. I think the Bidens were just fine with that. Why should they be interested in even shaking hands with a man who has done so much harm to the country? I thought that when I heard how Trump was leaving, and Biden's daughter Ashley confirms it.

Ashley Biden and her father

President-elect Joe Biden‘s daughter, Ashley Biden, did her first network television interview with another member of the small club of presidential children, Jenna Bush Hager of NBC.In an interview that aired Tuesday, Ashley Biden said her mother, incoming first lady Jill Biden, has not heard from first lady Melania Trump about any kind of traditional handoff at the White House, as is custom on Inauguration Day.”I don’t think they’re doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we’re all OK with it,” Ashley Biden said.

Ashley Biden, a private person who does not have any public social media accounts, said she will not have a job in her father’s administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter.But she will use her platform “to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization,” she said.

She reflected on the attacks that were leveled against her family during the presidential campaign and said, “The cruelty and the meanness, that’s why I’m not, I don’t […]