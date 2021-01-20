Biden to Announce Broad Plan to Reverse Trump Immigration Policies

Stephan: In 14 hours the cancer of Donald Trump will be gone, and America will be led by competent adults again, and Joe Biden is already starting out on the right foot by rescinding or abolishing everything Trump the Disgusting has done over the past four years. I don't know about you, but I feel like I am recovering from a long and debilitating illness.

A family from Honduras in El Florido, Guatemala, on Monday stopped before seeking asylum in the United States after a caravan of migrants clashed with the police. Credit: Getty

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will propose far-reaching legislation on Wednesday to give the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States a chance to become citizens in as little as eight years, part of an ambitious and politically perilous attempt to undo the effects of President Trump’s four-year assault on immigration.

Under the proposal that Mr. Biden will send to Congress on his first day in office, current recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as “Dreamers,” and others in temporary programs that were set up to shield some undocumented immigrants from deportation would be allowed to immediately apply for permanent legal residency, according to transition officials who were briefed on Mr. Biden’s plan.

The legislation would also restore and expand programs for refugees and asylum seekers after efforts by Mr. Trump and Stephen Miller, […]