Worried about Earth’s future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp

Stephan: For the last four years, the United States under Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate has done nothing of consequence to prepare the United States for what is coming with climate change. Worse, they have done everything they could to sabotage or dismantle what had been done previously. Now the piper will have his coin. Here is an article which should make your stomach clench. It proves Schwartz' First and Second Laws of Climate Change more strongly than all previous. reports: First, whatever science predicts will when it happens, be worse than predicted. Second, whatever time frame science predicts will end up occurring more quickly than predicted. To get the full academic paper: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcosc.2020.615419/full

Anyone with even a passing interest in the global environment knows all is not well. But just how bad is the situation? Our new paper shows the outlook for life on Earth is more dire than is generally understood.

The research published today reviews more than 150 studies to produce a stark summary of the state of the natural world. We outline the likely future trends in biodiversity decline, mass extinction, climate disruption and planetary toxification. We clarify the gravity of the human predicament and provide a timely snapshot of the crises that must be addressed now.

The problems, all tied to human consumption and population growth, will almost certainly worsen over coming decades. The damage will be felt for centuries and threatens the survival of all species, including our own.

Our paper was authored by 17 leading scientists, including those from Flinders University, Stanford University and the University of California, Los Angeles. Our message might not be popular, and indeed is frightening. But scientists must be candid and accurate if humanity is to understand the enormity of the challenges we face.

Getting to […]