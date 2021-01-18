NRA Files For Bankruptcy Amid Fraud Suit In New York

Stephan: From the ages of 11 to 23 although I had no interest in hunting, which I thought an absurd activity since I had no interest in dressing out the corpses of animals or in eating them, I nonetheless was fascinated with the precision of marksmanship. And I got very good at it. So good the Army wanted me to be a sniper. Happily, I was able to become a medic, and when I came out of the Army, having seen what guns do to peoples' bodies, I put my 37 guns into my family's boat went out into the Chesapeake Bay and threw them into the sea, During what I think of as my "gun years" I was a member of the NRA, then an apolitical organization that sponsored safety training programs. A very different NRA than the corrupt political lobbying operation it has become, and I am glad to report that is now going bankrupt. Hopefully, this may help America recover from its psychotic gun obsession.

Wayne LaPierre head of he NRA

The National Rifle Association filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Friday as its current home, New York, pursues a fraud case against the organization.

The NRA was founded in New York in 1871 and has since presented itself as a defender of Second Amendment rights. The NRA attributes the move to Texas to a “corrupt political and regulatory environment” in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit to have the NRA dissolved in August. She accused CEO Wayne LaPierre and other senior staff with diverting millions of the nonprofit group’s dollars to luxury vacations, private jets and more. James called for the funds to be returned and the executives to be prohibited from serving on any not-for-profit in New York ever again.

“This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA,” LaPierre said in a statement. He said the NRA is “dumping New York … at a time when the NRA is in its strongest financial condition in years. “

NPR’s Tim Mak previously reported that legal troubles have cost the organization $100 […]