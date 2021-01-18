Conservationists File Lawsuits to Stop ‘Death Sentence to Wolves’ Ordered by Trump

Stephan: Trump is leaving office having done everything he could to trash environmental protections for animals, birds, fish, and insects, as well as destroying public lands, parks, and monuments. But people more intelligent, with a greater understanding as to how the great Matrix of Consciousness works interdependently, are pushing back. Here is some of that, which will hopefully have a good outcome.

Western Environmental Law Center attorney Kelly Nokes warned that the Trump administation’s elimination of federal protections for gray wolves in the lower 48 threatens “potentially catastrophic ripple effects on ecosystems where wolves have yet to fully recovery.” Credit: Dennis Fast/VWPics/Universal Images Group/Getty

Over a dozen conservation groups on Thursday challenged the Trump administration’s stripping of key protections for gray wolves in the lower 48 states.

“This delisting decision is what happens when bad science drives bad policy,” said Earthjustice attorney Kristen Boyles in a statement.

Earthjustice, on behalf of organizations including the Center for Biologicial Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife, is one of the legal groups that filed suit against the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) rule—which took effect last week—removing endangered species protections. The Western Environmental Law Center, on behelf of groups including Cascadia Wildlands and WildEarth Guardians, filed a separate legal challenge (pdf) Thursday.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349757943722303489&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F14%2Fconservationists-file-lawsuits-stop-death-sentence-wolves-ordered-trump&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Western Environmental Law Center attorney Kelly Nokes said that areas where gray wolves had previously been delisted provide a cautionary tale.

“Allowing people to kill wolves in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana has already stunted recovery in those […]