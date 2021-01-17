QAnon congresswoman vows to impeach Joe Biden one day after his inauguration

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Following Wednesday’s House impeachment vote in which Democrats formally charged President Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” several Republicans in Congress later expressed their condemnation of the decision using inflammatory rhetoric. One of GOP lawmaker, freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, even preemptively announced her plan to impeach Joe Biden immediately after he takes office next week.

“On January 21, 2021,” Greene declared on Twitter, “I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.” So far, no other members of Congress have rallied behind her.

Greene is a vocal anti-masker, refusing to wear a mask around other members of Congress even after several Democratic House members announced this week that they are COVID-positive. Greene, instead, blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for spreading the virus in the Capitol, saying to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wa., on Twitter, “Before you point fingers at me or anyone else, you need to talk directly to @SpeakerPelosi about exposing ALL of us to covid when she called back POSITIVE covid House members last week for votes for Speaker!” Greene, however, offered no direct evidence of Pelosi’s alleged role in spreading the virus.

During the impeachment proceedings, Greene attempted to draw upon Democratic […]