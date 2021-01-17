How Science Explains Trump’s Grip on White Males

Stephan: Like me, you probably noticed that the Trumper insurrectionists who assaulted the Capitol, while a tiny percentage were women, or people of color, in the mass they were overwhelmingly White and male. Why is that? Here is an approach to an answer based science. I don't think this is the entire answer, but it does provide a partial answer.

Trumper Insurrectionists assault the Capitol. Credit: Lev/Radin/Getty

The scenes that played out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday will forever live in infamy. As Congress prepared to certify electoral college votes and declare Joe Biden president-elect, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, vandalizing the halls and occupying the office of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Photographs and video show a band of insurrectionists that is overwhelmingly White and male. They carried guns, Confederate flags, flags emblazoned with swastikas, QAnon placards, and, according to police, chemical irritants. They scaled exterior walls, climbed scaffolding, smashed windows, hung from balconies, and crashed through the doors of the Senate chamber, one White man charging to the dais and yelling, “Trump won that election!”

Hours later, more than 120 legislators, overwhelmingly White and male, still pledged to fight Biden’s win.

Although it is certainly true that Trump maintains a significant following among White women, his most fervent supporters tend to be White and male. Distributed across a wide swath of socioeconomic status, these men have unwaveringly—and even violently—supported the president, […]