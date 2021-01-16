Trump’s EPA launches surprise attack on Biden’s climate rules

Stephan: Trump is a narcissistic psychopath, virtually any psychiatrist or psychologist in the country will tell you that if you ask, indeed dozens, perhaps hundreds of them have already said so publicly in interviews and in print. What is particularly evil about this is that he tries to sabotage what he cannot control and, as this story describes, he will willingly and actively work to destroy the future of humanity to get back at his former opponent, who defeated him. How is it that anyone can still support this man? Today I got a lesson that taught me the answer. I got an email this morning from a reader who said to me, "Your vitriol against Trump has bothered me for some time. I believe this is a misplaced emotion and the man, an outsider, not part of the corrupt parties, a populist and a very good man deserves better from you." At first, I could hardly take his comment seriously. Trump's corruption is legendary; hundreds of contractors, ordinary people stiffed in their contract with Trump attest to this, as do people grifted into enrolling into Trump University, or... well, I could go on for pages. How could the writer of that email not notice this? Or how could anyone see Trump as a populist. His entire life has been spent exploiting and holding ordinary people in contempt. Look at America's failure with the Covid pandemic that has cost thousands their lives because he didn't care enough to develop the proper national policies. How is it possible that anyone thinks of Trump as a "very good man"? Then I realized this was a Trumper letter, and that Trumpers really do live in a fantasy world, and there is no point reasoning with them because reason has no place in their world.