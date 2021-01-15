White House aide Peter Navarro STILL claims Donald Trump was ‘legally elected’ and produces ANOTHER ‘report’ stuffed with discredited election fraud claims

- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is still insisting that President Donald Trump was ‘legally elected’
- He used that phrasing Thursday morning and also released a new report that contained debunked voter fraud claims
- ‘The Democratic Party did violence in this country by attacking a president, who I believe was legally elected on November 3,’ Navarro told the Fox audience
- Navarro seethed over Trump’s impeachment over charges that the president incited an insurrection when he told supporters to march on Capitol Hill
- Navarro said he was ‘never more pissed off in my life at this place’ because of Trump’s second impeachment
- He told lawmakers they should give up on impeachment and let Trump ‘leave peacefully with his dignity’
Navarro, the White House’s top trade adviser, continued to prop up those discredited claims by releasing another report Thursday, where he alleges massive voter fraud in key swing states.
The latest […]
These idiot GOPers will never give up and keep believing in lies instead of truthful statements.