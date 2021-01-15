Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, January 15th, 2021

White House aide Peter Navarro STILL claims Donald Trump was ‘legally elected’ and produces ANOTHER ‘report’ stuffed with discredited election fraud claims

Author:     Nikki Schwab
Source:     Daily Mail (U.K.)
Publication Date:     14:04 EST, 14 January 2021
Stephan:   Even after everything that has happened, the 60 court cases the Trumpers have lost, the certification, recertification, and re-recertification of the vote showing this was the safest most carefully counted election in American history, on the Fox propaganda operation high ranking Trumpers are still pushing the Fascist Big Lie that he won the election.
Navarro (right) appeared with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo (left) and said he was ‘never more pissed off in my life at this place’ telling lawmakers they should give up impeachment and let Trump ‘leave peacefully with his dignity’
  • White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is still insisting that President Donald Trump was ‘legally elected’ 
  • He used that phrasing Thursday morning and also released a new report that contained debunked voter fraud claims
  • ‘The Democratic Party did violence in this country by attacking a president, who I believe was legally elected on November 3,’ Navarro told the Fox audience 
  • Navarro seethed over Trump’s impeachment over charges that the president incited an insurrection when he told supporters to march on Capitol Hill 
  • Navarro said he was ‘never more pissed off in my life at this place’ because of Trump’s second impeachment
  • He told lawmakers they should give up on impeachment and let Trump ‘leave peacefully with his dignity’ 

Navarro, the White House’s top trade adviser, continued to prop up those discredited claims by releasing another report Thursday, where he alleges massive voter fraud in key swing states. 

The latest […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:18 am

    These idiot GOPers will never give up and keep believing in lies instead of truthful statements.