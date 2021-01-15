US police three times as likely to use force against leftwing protesters, data finds

Stephan: Here is the proof that law enforcement agencies are inherently biased again people of color and socially progressive peaceful demonstrations. It is baked into the American justice system and anyone who tells you otherwise is either lying or willfully ignorant.

A demonstrator is pepper sprayed shortly before being arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon, on 15 October 2020. Credit: Marcio José Sánchez/AP

Police in the United States are three timesmore likely to use force against leftwing protesters than rightwing protesters, according to new data from a non-profit that monitors political violence around the world.

In the past 10 months, US law enforcement agencies have used teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and beatings at a much higher percentage at Black Lives Matter demonstrations than at pro-Trump or other rightwing protests.

Law enforcement officers were also more likely to use force against leftwing demonstrators, whether the protests remained peaceful or not.Maga v BLM: how police handled the Capitol mob and George Floyd activists – in picturesRead more

The statistics, based on law enforcement responses to more than 13,000 protests across the United States since April 2020, show a clear disparity in how agencies have responded to the historic wave of Black Lives Matter protests against police violence, compared with demonstrations organized by Trump supporters.

Barack Obama highlighted an earlier version of these statistics on […]