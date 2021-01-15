The $3,000-a-month toilet for the Ivanka Trump/Jared Kushner Secret Service detail

Stephan: This story is a prime example of the Trump family's sense of privilege; it is like something from a medieval novel. The Kushner's see themselves as nobles and you can't have the peasants who guard you pissing in your toilet so we, the taxpayers, have to pay to rent a toilet for the Secret Service officers.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Many U.S. Secret Service agents have stood guard in Washington’s elite Kalorama neighborhood, home over the years to Cabinet secretaries and former presidents. Those agents have had to worry about death threats, secure perimeters and suspicious strangers. But with the arrival of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, they had a new worry: finding a toilet.

Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple’s house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job, according to neighbors and law enforcement officials. After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own.

But it came at a cost to U.S. taxpayers. Since September 2017, the federal government has been spending $3,000 a month — more than $100,000 to […]