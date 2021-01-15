Friday, January 15th, 2021
Editor’s Note – No Electricity
Stephan: Tuesday, just as I finished Wednesday's SR, the power went out across my entire island. No power, no telephone, no internet, no heat, no hot water, and that is why there was no Thursday SR. Power came back about 11 a.m. Thursday morning. To those who wrote asking if I was all right, thank you for your concern. Ronlyn and I are fine.
I’m glad you are back to normal and are OK. I would hope you would think about investing in a backup generator; that’s what I would do.
P.S.: Also you can keep water barrels outside with filters inside so you can at least have drinking water.