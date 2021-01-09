White House finally tells thousands of political appointees they have to step down

Stephan: Here is some good news, really excellent news. The orcs, criminals, and cretins appointed by Trump must all resign when he leaves. Think of it as cleaning the Augean stables.

The White House on Thursday told thousands of political appointees — from ambassadors to schedulers — to resign on Inauguration Day, a formality the Trump administration had stalled for weeks as President Trump disputed the election outcome.

A directive was emailed to agency heads that political appointees must resign effective Jan. 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden takes office, a White House spokesman confirmed. The order was issued by Chris Liddell, the deputy White House chief of staff who has been leading transition arrangements with the Biden team, and was first reported by Politico.

The call for resignations came within hours of Trump’s statement early Thursday that there would be an orderly transfer of power, and as a wave of senior political appointees quit in protest over Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. They include Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and several senior-level national security officials and press aides.

The White House had refused since the November election to issue the call for resignations, which has been made by every outgoing administration between Election Day and mid-December.

In Trump’s case, White House officials […]