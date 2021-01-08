Delusional GOP lawmakers, Trump supporters now blaming ‘antifa’ for Capitol Hill chaos

Stephan: Ken Paxton, Texas AG, is far from the only Republican promoting the idea that the mob that took over the Capitol yesterday were not what they actually were -- Trumpers -- but, instead, that they were the mythical Antifa. It is my view these Congressional members should be expelled from public office and never allowed to run for office again.

“Some of the people who breached the Capitol today…are members of the violent terrorist group, Antifa.” If were to call Matt Gaetz a fucking c*cksucker, would that make me a bad person or would I get more followers? https://t.co/XvvmzMIU7n — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) January 7, 2021

Most Americans clearly heard President Donald Trump encourage his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and demand the 2020 presidential election results be overturned in his favor. Shortly after Trump’s directive, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

But despite all evidence to the contrary, several delusional Republican lawmakers and a disturbing number of Trump loyalists insist antifa is to blame for their own behavior. Hours after law enforcement managed to gain control of the chaotic situation, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressed outrage over what ensued. However, he did not hold the Trump supporters accountable, reports the Washington Post.

According to the Republican lawmaker, some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact, were members of the “violent terrorist group” antifa. Antifa, a left-wing anti-fascist movement, has been described by some on […]