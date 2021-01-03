The Trump Administration’s Final Push to Make It Easier for Religious Employers to Discriminate

Stephan: The Founders had very strong feelings about the involvement of religion in governance because they, or their immediate families, had had experiences in Britain where church and state were intertwined and there was a long history of Anglicanism -- the dominant form of Christianity in England -- doing horrible things to non-Anglicans. They built a firewall between church and state. But over the last 50 years the Republican Party seeing the emerging cult of christofascism as their way of staying in power has been doing everything it can to break down the Founders' firewall. Here is the latest.

Sawinder Singh had filed an EEOC complaint alleging he faced harassment for years as a bus operator in Montgomery County, Maryland, because he wears a turban and has a beard that is unshorn, in keeping with his Sikh faith. He reached a settlement with the school system. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty

It was the hectic week before Thanksgiving, and Amrith Kaur — the legal director of an advocacy group called the Sikh Coalition — was not prepared for a surprise update from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that could have dramatic consequences for her clients.

With little warning, the EEOC published a 112-page overhaul of its guidance on religious discrimination in the workplace. The feedback period was proceeding with no time to spare — she would have to file any comments by Dec. 17.

“To my knowledge, that was the first time that pretty much everybody heard about it,” said Kaur, who was busy handling home schooling for her children, ages 8 and 10, when the announcement popped up. “There’s so much happening, and I think it’s very strategic the way this […]