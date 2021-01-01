Police Have Killed Over 1,000 People So Far This Year

Stephan: American police kill more people in a year than all the police in all countries of Europe combined. And the number listed here is actually larger because that was as of 20 December, there have been several more murders by police since then.

People hold up placards during a protest for Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus, Ohio on December 11, 2020. Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by law enforcement on December 4, 2020. Credit: Stephen Zenner/ AFP/Getty

Police have killed more than 1,000 people so far in 2020, according to the Mapping Police Violence project.

The research group’s database reveals that officers have killed 1,039 people in the U.S. as of December 8—including 21 people who were aged 18 or under.

According to Mapping Police Violence, by the end of November, there had only been 17 days in the year when police officers did not kill someone.

And in a year that saw a nationwide reckoning on race following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black people, the database reveals that 28 percent of those killed by police in 2020 were Black—despite Black people only making up 13 percent of the U.S. population.

Floyd, who was unarmed, died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while he gasped for air […]