Friday, January 1st, 2021
Editor’s Note – We Can Do Better, Be Better
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 1 Jan 2021
Link: Editor’s Note – We Can Do Better, Be Better
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 1 Jan 2021
Link: Editor’s Note – We Can Do Better, Be Better
Stephan: Today's SR, written on the last day of 2020, is very grim. I have done this deliberately because I think facing reality accurately is important if you want to change it. No one is going to change America but the American people. How can we create a change fostering wellbeing? In 2021 it will be up to each of us to always choose to foster compassionate life-affirming wellbeing with every choice we make. The question is: Are we up to the task, willing to take it on? I wish each of you the very best for a Happy New Year, and ask you to join me in making a personal commitment to be an agent for change promoting wellbeing. -- Stephan
I will join you in this honorable commitment, Stephan, by doing everything I can to within my power.