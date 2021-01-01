Editor’s Note – We Can Do Better, Be Better

Stephan: Today's SR, written on the last day of 2020, is very grim. I have done this deliberately because I think facing reality accurately is important if you want to change it. No one is going to change America but the American people. How can we create a change fostering wellbeing? In 2021 it will be up to each of us to always choose to foster compassionate life-affirming wellbeing with every choice we make. The question is: Are we up to the task, willing to take it on? I wish each of you the very best for a Happy New Year, and ask you to join me in making a personal commitment to be an agent for change promoting wellbeing. -- Stephan