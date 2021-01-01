Colorado GOP leader incites harassment against public health workers by publicizing their home addresses

Stephan: What kind of person harasses someone who has spent the last 9 months working countless hours at the risk of their own life trying to help strangers survive their illness. A Republican, of course. Am I exaggerating? No, sadly I am not.

The leader of the Republican Party chapter in Parker, Colorado has apologized after he declared “war” on public health officials and publicized their home addresses.

Colorado’s 9 News reports that Parker Republican leader Mark Hall earlier this week sent out a message on his Facebook page attacking public health officials for their role in enforcing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"We will publish the names/addresses of these people with no law enforcement abilities," Hall wrote in his post. "If they want a war, we can give them that but it is time for a revolution."

Hall then warned public health workers that “if you work for the state, CDPHE, Tri-County or other agencies, you are on the radar, at your homes and elsewhere” and accused them of being “anti-Americans.”

Hall’s decision to dox public health officials was subsequently condemned by the Douglas County Republican Party, and Hall subsequently deleted the […]