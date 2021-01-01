America is a failed state — and Trump leaving the White House won’t suddenly change that

Stephan: As 2020 ends I think it is important that we honestly face what we have become. Otherwise we can not repair our country properly.

Trumpers Credit: Melissa Carone

In the waning days of the Trump presidency, there’s a steady drumbeat coming from the corporate news media and its pundits: the suggestion that, come Jan. 21, everything will suddenly and magically return to “normal.”

Never mind the mounting COVID death toll, which on several days this month has spiked above 3,000 a day.

The projection of normalcy is essential to preserving the existing economic order, to organize our self-image as the noblest of nations built on the wisdom of great white men, the landed gentry, who — with the exception of their reliance on slavery — were divinely inspired when they wrote the Constitution.

After four years with Donald Trump at the helm, one would have to be a comatose ancestor worshipper not to see how Trump exploited the shaky 18th-century architecture of patriotism for his own family’s enrichment.

A man who failed to win the majority of the popular vote in 2016 had carte blanche to turn state […]