There’s a secret message buried in Trump’s pardons everyone seems to have missed

Stephan: As the days after the election wind down it becomes ever clearer that we have had a crime family in the White House, like something out of the Godfather only more vulgar and nastier.

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The 24 pardons that Donald Trump granted last week drew a lot of attention, but no one seemed to notice the message Trump sent by not issuing pardons. Trump’s choices made it clear that he is a white-collar crime boss.

Trump pardoned four mercenaries who murdered Iraqi civilians, but not Jeremy Ridgeway the soldier-for-hire who plead guilty to manslaughter, testified against the others, and was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison

Trump pardoned Roger Stone, his dirty trickster confidant; General Michael Flynn his national security adviser who was on the Kremlin payroll; and his 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort, but not Manafort deputy Rick Gates, who turned state’s evidence and confessed to his crimes.

He also pardoned Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted of trying to sell a Senate seat. But there was no pardon for Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, and longtime fixer who confessed to committing felonies at the direction of unindicted coconspirator “Individual 1,” identified in federal court as Trump.

A future president could use the pardon power to protect elaborate […]