Sea-level rise from climate change could exceed the high-end projections, scientists warn

Stephan: Yet another proof of Schwartz' first and second laws of climate change. First Law: Whatever is predicted the change will be worse than predicted. Second Law: Whatever time frame is predicted will occur faster than predicted.

Since the end of the last Ice Age 20,000 years ago, Sea levels have risen dramatically, sometimes at a very fast pace. Chart by John Englander

Of the many threats from climate change, sea-level rise will most certainly be among the most impactful, making hundreds of thousands of square miles of coastline uninhabitable and potentially displacing over 100 million people worldwide by the end of the century. This threat is a top concern for national security experts because forced migration poses significant risks to international security and stability.

The magnitude of this threat depends heavily on how much the oceans rise in the coming decades. But because of the complex dynamics of massive ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, exact estimates remain elusive, ranging from just over a foot to several feet above current levels. That disparity is the difference between tens of millions of people forced from their homes or a much more unmanageable hundreds of millions displaced.

Now, a new paper published in the past week warns that if global warming continues at the current pace — reaching high-end […]