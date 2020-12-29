Financial Protection Bureau OKs Predatory Lending Rules

Stephan: As he prepares to depart Trump is doing everything he can, from environmental to financial policies, everything he can do by Executive Order, to screw average Americans, and about 35% of them are so dim and addled they can't see it. Here is what he has done to Elizabeth Warren's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Get ready for housing crash 2.0. Families are being targeted once more with predatory mortgages. But this time the agency once charged with protecting borrowers has lessened restrictions on lenders and limited the period during which consumers can defend against foreclosures.

As most of the Trump administration is heading out the door, a holdout regime at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rushed out two rules that will strait-jacket borrowers and protect lenders.

“Combined, the new CFPB rules likely will lead to more foreclosures while letting mortgage lenders off the hook for peddling loans that people cannot afford to pay over the long term,” said a National Consumer Law Center attorney, Alys Cohen.

The bureau is making it easier for lenders to push costly loans onto homebuyers while severely limiting the time financially troubled borrowers have to fight foreclosures.

The CFPB rewrote a requirement that loan payments not exceed 43% of a household’s income with a much looser “ability-to-pay” requirement for new “qualified mortgage” loans. The bureau also created a new category of “seasoned” qualified mortgages, which […]