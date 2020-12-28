Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, December 28th, 2020

State Republicans seek to rein in voting reforms after Biden’s victory

Author:     Jacob Knutson
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     Dec 26, 2020
Stephan:   We are a nation in crisis because our entire political system has broken down. We no longer have a two-party system with each party committed to democracy. Now we have one party still supportive of democracy and another party in conflict with itself, mostly dedicated to White supremacist christofascist authoritarianism. Worse yet, there is a large percentage of Americans who seem to support the end of democracy in the United States, although they would never admit that. As with their religion, they keep the words and forms, but not the substance. This year, 2021, I think is going to be the year when we either recommit to democracy or slide into christofascist authoritarianism, and the great American experiment ends. The country will go on, slowly disintegrating, but it will not be the America we have known. Georgia will give us a first look revealing which way it is going. The choice is up to each of us, as to which side we are on.
Trump supporters outside of the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta in November 2020. Credit: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Republican lawmakers in key states that President-elect Biden won have vowed to crack down on voting reforms implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic that made it easier for Americans to vote, according to AP.

Why it matters: The popular reforms contributed to this year’s record turnout and did not produce widespread fraud as claimed by President Trump and his supporters, according to the Department of Justice.

Context: Attorney General Bill Barr told AP in early December that the department did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The big picture:

  • Georgia: Republicans in Georgia, which Biden narrowly won, have proposed requiring a photo ID when voting absentee, a ban on drop boxes and requiring an excuse for mail voting.
    • Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs in January will take place under current law.
  • Pennsylvania: Republicans, who hold a majority in both Pennsylvania legislative chambers, are discussing changing a law that extends mail voting to all registered […]
1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 6:52 pm

