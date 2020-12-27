Cruz and Graham working to block Biden from rejoining Paris climate and Iran nuclear deals

Stephan: Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, two Republican senators, and prominent Trump orcs are doing everything they can to keep the United States from addressing climate change, or creating a proper relationship between the U.S. and Iran. Thanks, Texas and South Carolina voters you are doing everything you can to degrade America's standing in the world, and cripple our nation's response to climate change. Have you no shame?

Republican Senator and Trump orc Ted Cruz. Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty

In an early example of the opposition and obstruction that President-elect Joe Biden is expected to face from right-wingers in Congress, Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are already hard at work attempting to ensure that he cannot deliver on his campaign promises to return the United States to the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump made a big deal of ditching both international agreements that were finalized under the Obama administration, for which Biden served as vice president. Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the Iran deal is officially known, in May 2018, ignoring concerns that doing so could increase the chances of war — and despite the climate emergency, the U.S. formally exited Paris just after Election Day last month.

RealClear Politics revealed Tuesday the Cruz, R-Texas, who has acted as an ally to Trump during his presidency after intensely criticizing him ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is pushing the outgoing president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to submit both deals to the […]