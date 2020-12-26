EV Charging Stations Critical As European EV Sales Fly High

Stephan: The European nations, like many Asian nations, are committed to making the transition out of the carbon energy era and are creating policies to make this happen. But it is turning out to be more complicated than many thought. What they are learning is that to make the transition work there must also be a concurrent well-thought out and financed national program to create the charging infrastructure to maintain electric vehicles. Hopefully, the Biden administration will reverse the Trump bias in support of carbon energy, and will get the United States back on track with the rest of the developed world and, because of our nation's size, it is going to require a nationwide program. What comes to mind for me is something on the order of President Eisenhower's national program to create the interstate highway system.

Electric vehicle sales are soaring in Europe — in November, plug-in vehicles accounted for 16% of the overall auto market in the UK, over 20% in Germany, and an oil-slaying 80% in Norway. However, a lack of charging infrastructure threatens to spoil the party. According to a new report by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the availability of charging infrastructure in the EU still falls far below what is needed and remains unevenly distributed across member states.

The second edition of “Making the Transition to Zero-Emission Mobility,” an annual study of EV adoption in Europe, reports that sales of plug-in vehicles in the EU increased by 110% over the past three years. During the same period, however, the number of charging points grew by just 58% (to under 200,000).

“This is potentially dangerous, as we could soon reach a point where growth of electric vehicle uptake stalls if consumers conclude there are simply not enough charging points where they need to travel, or that they have to queue too long for […]