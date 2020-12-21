Tucker Carlson says COVID vaccines are ‘anti-white’ as anti-vaxxers urge folks to refuse them

Stephan: Frankly, I don't see how this racist propaganda and anti-science diatribe by Fox's Tucker Carlson is any different from falsely screaming fire in a crowded movie theater. I think Carlson should be arrested, indicted, tried, and convicted for spewing deliberate falsehoods that will inevitably result in the deaths of a multitude.

Fox Racist propagandist Tucker Carlson. Credit: Meaghan Ellis

On Friday’s installment of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox News commentator accused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of suggesting that COVID-19 vaccinations should be distributed based on race rather than need. Carlson’s claims was a deliberate misrepresentation of a CDC presentation on the groups most needing vaccination.

In the presentation, the CDC said that healthcare personnel, adults ages 65 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers would be the first to receive vaccinations.

In explaining why these groups were chosen for vaccinations first, the CDC mentioned that essential workers tend to be poor people and people of color who can’t work from home. People of color also tend to be underrepresented among people ages 65 and older (ie. They don’t typically live as long). As such, inoculating essential workers who are largely poor and people of color will help reduce healthcare inequalities among these communities.

https://twitter.com/ParkerMolloy/status/1340114067780984833

Always eager to whip up racial resentment and outrage, Carlson explained the presentation this way:

“It […]