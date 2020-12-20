Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of special counsel, martial law as Trump advisers clash

Stephan: For many weeks after the election, I thought the reason Trump kept contesting the election was that it was all an enormous grift to milk money from his moronic followers. And it has been very successful -- over $200 million has come in -- better than steaks, wine, or his phony university. Over the last week, however, although I think the grift has been a large part of what is going on, the truth is that Trump really is so mentally ill that he doesn't live in reality. He really is a mad wannabe dictator seriously thinking about martial law, and ending American democracy so he can stay in power. This story suggests that is the case.

President Donald Trump convened a heated meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, including lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, two people familiar with the matter said, describing a session that began as an impromptu gathering but devolved and eventually broke out into screaming matches at certain points as some of Trump’s aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn’s more outrageous suggestions about overturning the election.Flynn had suggested earlier this week that Trump could invoke martial law as part of his efforts to overturn the election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden — an idea that arose again during the meeting in the Oval Office, one of the people said. It wasn’t clear whether Trump endorsed the idea, but others in the room forcefully pushed back and shot it down.The meeting was first reported by the New York Times.White House aides who participated in the meeting, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone, also pushed back intensely on the suggestion of naming Powell as a special […]