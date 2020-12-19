States report confusion as government reduces vaccine shipments, while Pfizer says it has ‘millions’ of unclaimed doses

Stephan: How is it possible that the Trump administration over the months of this pandemic has not designed and put into place a system to get a vaccine out quickly and smoothly? The answer of course is that everything Trump and his orcs do is both criminal and incompetent. As a result yet more Americans will die because of the Trump administration's incompetence and lack of commitment to help ordinary Americans.

Officials in multiple states said they were alerted late Wednesday that their second shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine had been drastically cut for next week, sparking widespread confusion and conflicting statements from Pfizer and federal officials about who was at fault.

Margo Mazzeo, a nurse in the coronavirus testing center, is the first at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, on Dec. 17, 2020. Credit: Stephanie Zollshan/Berkshire Eagle/AP



The reduction prompted concern in health departments across the country about whether Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine accelerator program, could distribute doses quickly enough to meet the target of delivering first shots to 20 million people by year’s end.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, said the revised estimates were the result of states’ requesting an expedited timeline for locking in their allocations for the following week; notification of how many doses they could order each week was consequently advanced from Friday to Tuesday. Since Pfizer is producing doses daily, the official said, fewer doses were available Tuesday […]