‘We want them infected’: Trump appointee demanded ‘herd immunity’ strategy, emails reveal

Stephan: With 4% of the world population and 19% of the world's deaths from Covid-19, with over 3,000 deaths each day, one every 20 seconds, many perhaps most of these deaths resulting from the grotesque mismanagement by Trump and his gang how can this be anything but mass murder. Forget about all other Trumpian criminality, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and all the people who aided them, are mass murderers guilty of crimes against humanity. How we, as a country, chose to deal with that will tell us a lot about the consciousness of America, and who we are as people.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. | AP /Alex Brandon

A top Trump appointee repeatedly urged top health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to Covid-19 and allow millions of Americans to be infected by the virus, according to internal emails obtained by a House watchdog and shared with POLITICO.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” Alexander added.

“[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure,”