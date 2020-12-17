Study of 50 years of tax cuts for rich confirms ‘trickle down’ theory is an absolute sham

Stephan: I have been telling you for years, that neoliberal economics is a proven disaster. It is one of the reasons we have the worst wealth inequality in the developed world. Why we have so much poverty, and such awful social outcome data. And here is yet more, finally definitive I hope, outcome data proving yet again trickle down economic policy is financial excrement.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. AFP / Jim WATSON

Neoliberal gospel says that cutting taxes on the wealthy will eventually benefit everyone by boosting economic growth and reducing unemployment, but a new analysis of fiscal policies in 18 countries over the last 50 years reveals that progressive critics of “trickle down” theory have been right all along: supply-side economics fuels inequality, and the real beneficiaries of the right-wing approach to taxation are the super-rich.

“Cutting taxes on the rich increases top income shares, but has little effect on economic performance.”

—David Hope and Julian Limberg

The Economic Consequences of Major Tax Cuts for the Rich (pdf), a working paper published this month by the International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics and written by LSE’s David Hope and Julian Limberg of King’s College London, examines data from nearly 20 OECD countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., and finds that the past five decades have been characterized by “falling taxes on the rich in the advanced economies,” with “major tax cuts… particularly clustered in the late 1980s.”Take advantage […]