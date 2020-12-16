Can our democracy survive if most Republicans think the government is illegitimate?

Stephan: It is my view that one of the most important, perhaps the most important contribution the United States of America has made to human culture is the demonstration that in a democracy the people have sovereignty and that we have proven this for more than two centuries. Thanks to Donald Trump and the Republican Party this demonstration almost came to an end in November and the weeks that have followed. Now the question we face is can our democracy survive when it is obvious one party does not believe in it or support it.

America faces a legitimacy crisis. Some 60 million Republicans deny Joe Biden’s victory. In an Economist-YouGov poll two weeks ago, 78 percent of President Trump’s voters claimed that the presidential election was unfair, 75 percent believed that the transition process should not begin and 79 percent said Trump should not concede. The president welcomes this belief and pressures local officials to reverse the outcome. Congressional Republicans support him. Parts of the country are filled with “Stop the steal” protests. Rush Limbaugh talks about secession. Will Republicans ever believe that the Biden administration rightfully holds power?

Perhaps these disputes can be regarded as a minor technical delay, generating a temporary dip in public faith in the integrity of American elections that will quickly be forgotten. After all, the courts held the line. Republican local and state officials refused to break the law. The mainstream press highlighted false claims. If Biden helps vanquish the pandemic, revitalize the economy and restore a sense of normality to public life, the “sore loser effect” — observed in many contests, especially in majoritarian winner-take-all elections — may fade. Already, liberal […]