Fake Electors Try to Deliver Arizona’s 11 Votes for Trump

Stephan: CNN, MSNBC, and FOX ran in the background as I worked today, and I was struck by how many states had Republican Parties who tried by physical threats or outright cheating to alter the Electoral College outcome. Here is just one state's story; I could have given over the entire day's edition to presenting story after story of the same kind of nonsense in other states, but it would have been repetitious. What is clear is that there can be no doubt that the two-party system is fundamentally broken because one party, the Republicans, no longer supports democracy.

In another sign of the lingering unrest over President Donald Trump’s election loss, an Arizona group sent the National Archives in Washington, D.C., notarized documents last week intended to deliver, wrongly, the state’s 11 electoral votes for him.

Copies of the documents obtained by The Arizona Republic show a group that claimed to represent the “sovereign citizens of the Great State of Arizona” submitted signed papers casting votes for what they want: a second term for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Mesa resident Lori Osiecki, 62, helped created a facsimile of the “certificate of ascertainment” that is submitted to formally cast each state’s electoral votes as part of an effort to prevent what she views as the fraudulent theft of the election.

“We seated before the legislators here. We already turned it in. We beat them to the game,” she said.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Arizona’s electors cast state’s 11 votes for President-elect Joe Biden

Osiecki said she and others associated with a group called “AZ Protect the Vote” have attended the postelection rallies protesting the results, including the daylong meeting in […]