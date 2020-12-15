Fake Electors Try to Deliver Arizona’s 11 Votes for Trump

In another sign of the lingering unrest over President Donald Trump’s election loss, an Arizona group sent the National Archives in Washington, D.C., notarized documents last week intended to deliver, wrongly, the state’s 11 electoral votes for him.
Copies of the documents obtained by The Arizona Republic show a group that claimed to represent the “sovereign citizens of the Great State of Arizona” submitted signed papers casting votes for what they want: a second term for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Mesa resident Lori Osiecki, 62, helped created a facsimile of the “certificate of ascertainment” that is submitted to formally cast each state’s electoral votes as part of an effort to prevent what she views as the fraudulent theft of the election.
“We seated before the legislators here. We already turned it in. We beat them to the game,” she said.
Osiecki said she and others associated with a group called “AZ Protect the Vote” have attended the postelection rallies protesting the results, including the daylong meeting in […]
As a long time resident of Arizona, I am disgusted with this insanity. Here in Tucson, in Pima County, the Covid numbers have gone way down, thanks to our Mayor, who imposed a mask order, even though the Republican governor has not. The response of quite a few citizens? They are passing around petitions to recall her, for “infringing on their freedom”. Sometimes is it hard to believe in the selfish stupidity of people.