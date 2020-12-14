The Social Life of Forests

Stephan: Here is a beautiful story of life and consciousness of the forest. The more science learns about the biosphere the clearer it becomes that all life is interconnected and interdependent. Only our greed blocks us from seeing what is obvious. If you support the fostering of wellbeing at every level everything becomes so much easier to understand.

As a child, Suzanne Simard often roamed Canada’s old-growth forests with her siblings, building forts from fallen branches, foraging mushrooms and huckleberries and occasionally eating handfuls of dirt (she liked the taste). Her grandfather and uncles, meanwhile, worked nearby as horse loggers, using low-impact methods to selectively harvest cedar, Douglas fir and white pine. They took so few trees that Simard never noticed much of a difference. The forest seemed ageless and infinite, pillared with conifers, jeweled with raindrops and brimming with ferns and fairy bells. She experienced it as “nature in the raw” — a mythic realm, perfect as it was. When she began attending the University of British Columbia, she was elated to discover forestry: an entire field of science devoted to her beloved domain. It seemed like the natural choice.

LISTEN TO THIS ARTICLE

To hear more audio stories from publishers like The New York Times, download Audm for iPhone or Android.

By the time she was in grad school at Oregon State University, however, Simard understood that commercial clearcutting had largely superseded the sustainable logging practices of the past. Loggers were replacing diverse forests with homogeneous plantations, evenly spaced in upturned soil stripped of most underbrush. Without any competitors, […]